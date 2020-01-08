'Hopefully Rahul will be PM one day': When JNU saviour Deepika batted for former Cong President

In what felt like a tipping point in the students protests across the country, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob.

While the actor has rarely been political, in 2010 she did endorse Rahul Gandhi for PM during an interview on Doordarshan.

"I don't know much about politics, but from whatever I see on TV; whatever Rahul Gandhi is doing makes him a classical example for the youth. Hopefully, he will be prime minister one day," Deepika told Doordarshan in an interview.

Do you wish Rahul Gandhi becomes Prime Minister?

"Yes, of course," Deepika told Manoj Tibrewal Aakash while appearing on the show Ek Mulaqat.

"I think he connects very well with the youth. His thoughts and outlook are traditional, but at the same time he has a futuristic approach. I think this is very important for our country," added the actress who will be seen as a blind girl in her forthcoming movie Lafangey Parindey releasing Friday.