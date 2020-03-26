Don't know how to sweep? Take cues from Katrina Kaif cleaning her house

New Delhi: As Bollywood celebrities practice self-isolation in view of the 21-day-long government-imposed lockdown, actor Katrina Kaif has been seen cleaning her house with a broom.

The 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor took to Instagram to share her cleaning moment with her fans and friends.

In the video, Katrina could be seen slowly cleaning the floor of her house as her sister Isabelle Kaif teases her in the background.

Dressed in a casual T-shirt and shorts, Katrina later in the video is seen using the same broom as a cricket bat and playing with it.