'Don't know how many girlfriends he has had...' Somy Ali says not being in touch with Salman Khan is healthier for her

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali, who was reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan for eight years, recently revealed that she is not in touch with the actor.

Somy said that she hasn't spoken to Salman in half-a-decade, and that she prefers to keep it that way.

In an interview with ETimes, Somy said that she was supposed to make her acting debut opposite Salman, but the project fell through. The film was titled 'Bulandh', and they had even travelled to Kathmandu for the shoot before it was called off.

She said that she was too young and new in the film industry and there was some problem with the producers because of which the film was shelved, adding that it became a metaphor for their relationship.