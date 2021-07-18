'Don't know how many girlfriends he has had...' Somy Ali says not being in touch with Salman Khan is healthier for her

Former Bollywood actress Somy Ali, who was reportedly in a relationship with Salman Khan for eight years, recently revealed that she is not in touch with the actor.
Somy said that she hasn't spoken to Salman in half-a-decade, and that she prefers to keep it that way.
In an interview with ETimes, Somy said that she was supposed to make her acting debut opposite Salman, but the project fell through. The film was titled 'Bulandh', and they had even travelled to Kathmandu for the shoot before it was called off.
She said that she was too young and new in the film industry and there was some problem with the producers because of which the film was shelved, adding that it became a metaphor for their relationship.
She further stated that she has not spoken to Salman in five years and that both of them have moved on. The 'Yaar Gaddar' actress said that psychologically, it is healthier for her to not be in touch with him.
Somy also said that she has no idea how many girlfriends Salman has had since she left in December 1999.
She wished him all the best and said that she is proud of his Being Human Foundation.
In an earlier interview with Zoom, Somy had revealed that Salman had cheated on her and she broke up with him and left.
In her short-lived career in the Hindi film industry, Somy worked with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Salman, Mithun Chakraborty, and Suniel Shetty, among others.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)