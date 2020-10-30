'Don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave': Kumar Sanu reacts to son Jaan's 'anti-Marathi' remarks

Earlier, Jaan’s mother Rita said that Maharashtra has given a lot of love to their family, and there is no way her son intended to insult the state.

She issued a statement saying: "I request everyone to please treat this as a game and not attach their personal agendas with it. When Jaan, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki were together that time Nikki and Rahul were talking in Marathi which Jaan didn't understand that's why he requested them to avoid talking in Marathi because he thought they are talking about him. Please analyse the situation and then come to a conclusion."

"How can he insult Marathi language? We are staying in Maharashtra since so many years, it's been more than 30 to 35 years now. Maharashtra has given so much love and respect to his father (singer) Kumar Sanu ji. Such bizarre assumptions are causing a lot of unnecessary stress. The host of the show Salman Khan has clearly said that sirf Hindi bhasha ka prayog kare (only use Hindi language). Infact no one said anything when people made nepotism comments on him (her son). Where were you that time? I knew Shri late Bal Thackeray ji and I know Uddhav Thackeray ji very well. How can we insult Maharashtra? They are family. Will you appreciate if Jaan starts talking in Bengali and for that matter, each and every contestant starts talking in their state language? Please let him be, he is a kid, a child, don't trouble him. We salute Maharashtra," she added.

"Bigg Boss", now in its 14th season, is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show went on air earlier this month.