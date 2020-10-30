'Don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave': Kumar Sanu reacts to son Jaan's 'anti-Marathi' remarks

A day after veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan apologised for his comments on Marathi language that he made on the reality show "Bigg Boss 14", the former has now distanced himself from the controversy.
In a recent episode of the show, Jaan asked his fellow contestant actor Nikki Tamboli to not speak in Marathi as it "irks" him.
The singer further said Tamboli should talk to him in Hindi.
His comments didn't go down well with a section of social media users who called Jaan Kumar Sanu's remarks "insulting" and "anti-Marathi".
Pratap Sarnaik of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar have threatened against the channel with dire consequences if Jaan doesn't apologise.
Consequently, Jaan and TV channel Colors extended an apology.
Now, the senior Sanu in a video commented on the situation and stated that he doesn’t know the kind of upbringing his son received from his mother, Rita Bhattacharya.
He said, “I heard that my son, Jaan, said something very wrong that never crossed my mind or could have crossed my mind in these 41 years. Maharashtra, Mumbai and Mumba Devi blessed me and gave me name, fame and everything else. I can never think such things about that same Mumba Devi and Maharashtra. I love and respect all languages of India. I have sung songs in different languages.”
“I have not been with my son for 27 years. We have been living separately for 27 years. I don’t know about the upbringing his mother gave him and I don’t understand how he could have said such a thing. I am sorry. As a father, I can only apologise to you all,” added Sanu.
Earlier, Jaan’s mother Rita said that Maharashtra has given a lot of love to their family, and there is no way her son intended to insult the state.
She issued a statement saying: "I request everyone to please treat this as a game and not attach their personal agendas with it. When Jaan, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki were together that time Nikki and Rahul were talking in Marathi which Jaan didn't understand that's why he requested them to avoid talking in Marathi because he thought they are talking about him. Please analyse the situation and then come to a conclusion."
"How can he insult Marathi language? We are staying in Maharashtra since so many years, it's been more than 30 to 35 years now. Maharashtra has given so much love and respect to his father (singer) Kumar Sanu ji. Such bizarre assumptions are causing a lot of unnecessary stress. The host of the show Salman Khan has clearly said that sirf Hindi bhasha ka prayog kare (only use Hindi language). Infact no one said anything when people made nepotism comments on him (her son). Where were you that time? I knew Shri late Bal Thackeray ji and I know Uddhav Thackeray ji very well. How can we insult Maharashtra? They are family. Will you appreciate if Jaan starts talking in Bengali and for that matter, each and every contestant starts talking in their state language? Please let him be, he is a kid, a child, don't trouble him. We salute Maharashtra," she added.
"Bigg Boss", now in its 14th season, is hosted by superstar Salman Khan. The show went on air earlier this month.