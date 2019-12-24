Don't insult RK Laxman: Raveena Tandon trolled for using iconic cartoon's tune to protest 'potests'

Raveena Tondon was brutally trolled on Twitter after the actress posted RK Laxman's 'common man' cartoon in relation to the CAA protests that have engulfed the nation after the Narendra Modi-led government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act in both the Houses of Parliament.
The Andaz Apna Apna actress' shared the picture which read, "Whoever wants to protest please burn your own vehicle an vandalize your own property."
The post misspelled 'protest' and 'vandalize', which the Twitter users were quick to pounce upon. However, people mocked the actress largely for using RK Laxman's cartoon. "The Common Man is standing against fascism today. Don't insult the art and memory of RK Laxman," wrote one user.
Here is how Twitter trolled Raveena Tondon:
The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses of Parliament has created commotion in the entire country. Opposition parties and students from universities across the country are protesting against the Act.
Hindi film industry who is mostly quiet when it comes to speaking against the present government also raised their voice. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akthar and Anurag Kashyap were some of them who used their social media to speak. While some actors and film personalities chose to support the Act.
