Don't insult RK Laxman: Raveena Tandon trolled for using iconic cartoon's tune to protest 'potests'

Raveena Tondon was brutally trolled on Twitter after the actress posted RK Laxman's 'common man' cartoon in relation to the CAA protests that have engulfed the nation after the Narendra Modi-led government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act in both the Houses of Parliament.

The Andaz Apna Apna actress' shared the picture which read, "Whoever wants to protest please burn your own vehicle an vandalize your own property."