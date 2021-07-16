‘Don’t have to be on Instagram putting a child to my breast to prove I am a hands-on mom’: Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is also a mother of two children, has finally launched her book, titled 'Pregnancy Bible'.

For the unversed, Kareena had announced that she's writing a book about pregnancy on the birthday of her first child, Taimur, in 2020.

An excerpt from the book has Kareena stating that she doesn’t need to post on social media that she’s a hands-on mother.

Bebo wrote, "Saif and I are both working parents. Our lives would hardly be possible without them. And I want you to know that I don’t have to be on Instagram putting a child to my breast to prove I am a hands-on mom. I just do the best I can, every single day."

"I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It’s normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh,” she added.

Upon launching her book Kareena had shared that she has written all her experiences and learnings related to pregnancy in the manual for moms-to-be.

"I can't believe that I actually agreed to write this book... but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I'm sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood," she said.

"Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you," she added.

Meanwhile, a Christian group has taken objection to the title of a book written by actress Kareena Kapoor and filed a police complaint in Beed city of Maharashtra against her and two others on Wednesday, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments of the community, an official said.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted the complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over the book, which has a second author.

In the complaint, Shinde has referred to the title of the book, "Pregnancy Bible", authored by Kareena Kapoor and Aditi Shah Bhimjani, and publised by Juggernaut Books.

The holy word 'Bible' has been used in the book's title and this has hurt religious sentiments of Christians, he has said.

A police official confirmed receiving the complaint, but said no FIR has been filed.