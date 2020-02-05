'Don’t have such big b**bs': Neena Gupta on replacing Pamela Anderson in 'Baywatch'

Actress Neena Gupta recently graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chaddha and Jassie Gill for the promotions of 'Panga'. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and child actor Yagya Bhasin also accompanied the team for the promotions.

The team was present at the comedy show to promote their recently released sports drama. In the episode, Kapil can be seen in a hilarious banter with Neena as he asks the actress about the rumours of her replacing Pamela Anderson in 'Baywatch'. The witty actress who's known for being super candid in interviews had a bone-tickling reply.

Neena was at her funny best and quickly answered, "Arre itne big b**bs nai haina kahan se laau? (I don’t have such big b**bs. Where do I get it from?).”

Here's the epic reply that left the audience in splits: