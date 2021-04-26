'Don't crowd my timeline with your nonsense': Taapsee Pannu slams troll who asked the actress to lend her car

From sharing helpline numbers for oxygen and Remdesiver to highlighting the need for medical facilities, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been making the best use of social media platforms amid the COVID-19 crisis.

For the past few days, Taapsee has been using Twitter to spread a word for all those in need.

However, in between all this, a Twitter user tried to troll the actress by commenting that she should lend her car to those in need instead of just tweeting and retweeting.

In a now-deleted tweet, the user wrote in Hindi, "Give your car punnu, will you do all the work on Twitter only? She can only talk non-stop." The user also referred to the actress as 'sasti', a word that actress Kangana Ranaut and her supporters often use against Taapsee.

Slamming the Twitter user, Taapsee wrote, "Can you please shut up! Like just STFU! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your shit ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing."