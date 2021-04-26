'Don't crowd my timeline with your nonsense': Taapsee Pannu slams troll who asked the actress to lend her car

From sharing helpline numbers for oxygen and Remdesiver to highlighting the need for medical facilities, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has been making the best use of social media platforms amid the COVID-19 crisis.
For the past few days, Taapsee has been using Twitter to spread a word for all those in need.
However, in between all this, a Twitter user tried to troll the actress by commenting that she should lend her car to those in need instead of just tweeting and retweeting.
In a now-deleted tweet, the user wrote in Hindi, "Give your car punnu, will you do all the work on Twitter only? She can only talk non-stop." The user also referred to the actress as 'sasti', a word that actress Kangana Ranaut and her supporters often use against Taapsee.
Slamming the Twitter user, Taapsee wrote, "Can you please shut up! Like just STFU! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your shit ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing."
In the past, Kangana had locked horns with Taapsee and had once called her a sasti copy (cheap imitation) of herself as well as a 'B-grade actress.'
On Saturday, Kangana was severely criticized for one of her recent comments on Taapsee.
Kangana had responded to a post on Twitter which had posted a mock definition of Taapsee. While replying to this, Kangana had tweeted, "Ha ha ha She-man will be very happy today ...."
However, after being called out by netizens, Kangana said that she does not understand why it is being seen in a negative way and claimed that it was meant as a compliment for Taapsee's tough looks.
It may also be mentioned that a few days back, Taapsee had penned a note about why she is still on Twitter, despite the social media platform being 'toxic.'
"There was something in me that made me stay here inspite of being one of the most toxic platforms of social media. Seeing the timeline filled with support being asked and selfless/agenda free help being offered makes me believe in the power of intuition once again. Beautiful," Taapsee had shared.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee has been shooting for her upcoming sports film, Shabaash Mithu, based on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. She often shares pictures and videos from the sets as well as her training sessions.
Apart from that, she will be seen in films like Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, and Haseen Dillruba.
