'Don't come without….': Deepika Padukone has a message for hubby Ranveer Singh 

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'public displays of affection' are well known to their fans. Time and again these two love birds have proven that their relationship is like any other normal couple.
Recently, Ranveer was in Chennai to launch the poster of his upcoming movie '83. Deepika made a special request to her husband through a comment on Instagram.
Singh posted a picture with his co-actors and captioned his post, "KAPIL'S DEVILS STORM CHENNAI."
Padukone wrote in the comments section, "Don't come back without 1 kg Mysore Pak from Shree Krishna and 2 1/2 kg packets for Spicy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!”
The post has so far received over 14 lakh 'hearts' and Deepika's comment has gotten close to 33 thousand likes.
Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directed '83'. The film will recount India's triumph in the 1983 World Cup held in England.
The film boasts of a huge ensemble cast with Deepika Padukone playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
Deepika Padukone's recent release 'Chhapaak', directed by Meghna Gulzar was based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The movie was released alongside Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', and under-performed at the Box-office.
The film was boycotted by several right-wing parties because of Padukone's visit to a protest at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Many called it a publicity stunt, while others labeled her as being 'Leftist'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)