'Don't come without….': Deepika Padukone has a message for hubby Ranveer Singh 

Power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 'public displays of affection' are well known to their fans. Time and again these two love birds have proven that their relationship is like any other normal couple.

Recently, Ranveer was in Chennai to launch the poster of his upcoming movie '83. Deepika made a special request to her husband through a comment on Instagram.

Singh posted a picture with his co-actors and captioned his post, "KAPIL'S DEVILS STORM CHENNAI."

Padukone wrote in the comments section, "Don't come back without 1 kg Mysore Pak from Shree Krishna and 2 1/2 kg packets for Spicy Potato Chips from Hot Chips!”