'Don't beg from poor': Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at celebs who are raising funds for COVID-19 relief

Bollywood actress Kagana Ranaut, who recently recovered from COVID-19, on Wednesday shared 'lessons from the pandemic' and took a jibe at celebrities who have been raising funds for COVID-19 relief.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared 'thought of the day' and wrote: "Might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it's important to recognise your place, role and influence in the society 2) Don't beg from poor people if you are rich. 3) if your influence allows arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few."
"4) if you are a prominent personality then don't run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support given to him..5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people's problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don't forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simply care ... Love Kangana," she concluded.
For the unversed, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh and others have announced fundraising campaigns to help COVID-19 patients in the country and urged people to contribute.
Meanwhile, Kangana has tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
"Hello everyone, I have tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs... yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.... anyways thanks for all your wishes and love," she wrote.
A few days back, the actress had put up a post talking about demolishing COVID-19, which she claimed was deleted by Instagram.
"Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha Twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome. It's been two days here on Insta but don't think will last here more than a week," the actress wrote at the time.
Kangana was detected with Covid-19 when she was planning to go back to Himachal Pradesh amid the Mumbai lockdown.
