'Don't beg from poor': Kangana Ranaut takes a sly dig at celebs who are raising funds for COVID-19 relief

Bollywood actress Kagana Ranaut, who recently recovered from COVID-19, on Wednesday shared 'lessons from the pandemic' and took a jibe at celebrities who have been raising funds for COVID-19 relief.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Kangana shared 'thought of the day' and wrote: "Might be complex or too evolved for few but some will get it. Lessons from the pandemic 1) No one is insignificant everyone can help but it's important to recognise your place, role and influence in the society 2) Don't beg from poor people if you are rich. 3) if your influence allows arrange for oxygen, beds or medicines for individuals you might save a few."

"4) if you are a prominent personality then don't run after a few, protect and support the one who can save millions if right environment and support given to him..5) When that one and only power solves more than a billion people's problems of beds and oxygen in less than a week, don't forget to acknowledge your contribution to that outcome however small it may be but remember you invested yourself in it, not many will recognise your kindness, cause in life some do drama and some simply care ... Love Kangana," she concluded.