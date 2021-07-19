'Don't be so cheap': When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan's idea to 'sell' Taimur for nappy ads

Bollywood actors and power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur is undoubtedly among the most popular star kids and an online sensation today.
The junior nawab has also always been a paparazzi favourite. Whenever the little one steps out of the house, in no time his photos go viral on social media.
Given his popularity, Saif had once shared that a few producers suggested him for using Taimur in film promotions, which he apparently didn't mind at all.
However, his wife, Kareena had a stern refusal for the proposal.
During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanan in 2018, the actor had revealed that Kareena had asked him not to 'be so cheap and drop the idea of selling his son'.
"My wife says 'Don't be so cheap, you can't sell your son', and I'm like why not? Let's sell him! I'm using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything at a very reasonable price - it's quite expensive actually. And I won't give him the money also, I'll give him some cash for his education... it's not really giving it to him. I'll spend the rest on holidays in Switzerland," Saif had jokingly said.
While Taimur received all the media attention, the couple has decided to keep their second son, Jeh, away from the limelight.
Kareena and Saif welcomed Jeh earlier this year and it wasn't until recently that his name was revealed.
Last week, a few fan accounts shared pictures from Kareena's pregnancy book which featured Jeh's face. However, the couple is yet to give a good look at his face.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)