'Don't be so cheap': When Kareena Kapoor rejected Saif Ali Khan's idea to 'sell' Taimur for nappy ads

Bollywood actors and power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur is undoubtedly among the most popular star kids and an online sensation today.

The junior nawab has also always been a paparazzi favourite. Whenever the little one steps out of the house, in no time his photos go viral on social media.

Given his popularity, Saif had once shared that a few producers suggested him for using Taimur in film promotions, which he apparently didn't mind at all.

However, his wife, Kareena had a stern refusal for the proposal.