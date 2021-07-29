'Don't appreciate being put in the supporting actor category', says 'Shershaah' actor Raj Arjun

Actor Raj Arjun, who will next be seen in 'Shershaah' with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, said that he is not fond of the label 'supporting actor' and opines that he is an actor in its entirety.

Raj Arjun is known for his versatile roles in films like 'Secret Superstar,' 'Rowdy Rathore', 'Raees', 'Black Friday', 'Dear Comrade', and 'Watchman' among others.

In an exclusive interaction with the Free Press Journal, Raj said that he has an objection to being called a 'supporting actor'. "Honestly, I would not like to be a part of any film in which the script can move without my character. I consider myself an actor because I might play any kind of role, and the film would be incomplete with me. So, I prefer being called an actor rather than a supporting actor," he said, insisting that he enjoys playing all sorts of roles.

The actor will essay the role of Subedar Raghunath in 'Shershaah'. Talking about his role in the biographical war drama and how he prepared for it, Raj said, "When Vishnuvardhan (director of 'Shershaah) narrated the script to me, I loved it. Overall, it was an amazing experience working for the film. We went to Kargil and shot there. We met Army officers, spent time with them to prepare ourselves for the film. I also met the Subedar there and in a few days, he became a good friend. All of them were very supportive. We used to wake up at 3 am every day to get the vibe and at some point, we even felt that we were in the Army."