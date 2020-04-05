'Dogs freaking out, do you think it's Diwali': Sonam Kapoor slams people bursting cracker during 9 Baje 9 Minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message on Friday had said, “On April 5, we will all come together to give COVID-19 a message. All of us must come together at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes to shut their lights and come to your balconies to light a candle, torch or mobile flashlight and leave the rest of the lights off. This is our message that we are fighting COVID-19,”

Bollywood actors also showed up at their windows and balconies to fight the gloom and darkness brought by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and others took to their social media to share pictures of the same.