'Dogs freaking out, do you think it's Diwali': Sonam Kapoor slams people bursting cracker during 9 Baje 9 Minute

On Sunday, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood stars took to social media to share pictures of themselves holding candles and diyas. Meanwhile, an irked Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Twitter to slam people who burst crackers during Prime Minister Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minutes. The 'Zoya Factor' actress wrote, "They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali?"
Sonam Kapoor took to the micro-blogging app and wrote, "People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused."
"There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight," she added in another tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed citizens to show up at their windows and balconies on Sunday to light candles, diyas and torch lights at 9 pm for 9 minutes. PM Modi's 9 minutes blackout turned into a mini 'Diwali' as people decided to burst crackers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message on Friday had said, “On April 5, we will all come together to give COVID-19 a message. All of us must come together at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes to shut their lights and come to your balconies to light a candle, torch or mobile flashlight and leave the rest of the lights off. This is our message that we are fighting COVID-19,”
Bollywood actors also showed up at their windows and balconies to fight the gloom and darkness brought by the novel coronavirus outbreak. Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Ananya Pandey, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu and others took to their social media to share pictures of the same.
