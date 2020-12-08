Does Urmila Matondkar approve of Kiara Advani's 'Rangeela' inspired look in 'Indoo Ki Jawani'? Find out

Kiara Advani is all for the release of her upcoming film ‘Indoo Ki Jawani’. Directed by Abir Sengupta, the film is described as a coming-of-age comedy will see Advani play a feisty woman whose left and right swipes on a dating app results in hilarious chaos.
The makers have been releasing the film’s songs back-to-back and music buffs have already given a positive verdict for these peppy numbers.
Recently, the actress shared her look for the song ‘Dil Tera’, inspired by former actress-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar’s avatar in the film ‘Rangeela’ (1995).
Urmila stumbled across Kiara’s pictures on social media and wrote, "Aww just saw the song great job kiara..pretty n very talented girl..way to go!! Ho ja Rangeela re Best wishes for the release.”
Kiara replied back, “Thank you @urmilamatondkarofficial ma’am !! Coming from the OG.”
The song features Kiara and her co-star Aditya Seal recreating some iconic looks from yesteryear film.
Earlier, the two recreated, the look of veteran actors Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor from their iconic song, ‘Yeh chand sa roshan chehra’, from the movie Kashmir Ki Kali (1964).
The 28-year-old star is seen donning a traditional red Kashmiri dress as Sharmila wore in the 60s song. Whereas, Aditya is seen wearing a grey suit matching to what Shammi donned in the original song.
Advani captioned: Dil Tera (with a heart emoticon) and added a hashtag, "#retrobaby" with a couple dancing emoticon.
Kiara Advani says every film of hers has been a building block in shaping her career and the actor believes her best is yet to come.
The actor, who made her debut with the Akshay Kumar-produced "Fugly" in 2014, was first noticed in Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer "M S Dhoni: The Untold Story" two years later.
After some hits and misses, it was Karan Johar's segment in the 2018 Netflix anthology film "Lust Stories", in which Advani played a newly-married woman with a dull sex life, that turned out to be her breakthrough performance.
"I work hard on every film of mine as I did on my first film. For me, every film has been instrumental in shaping my career and journey but I feel the best is yet to come.
"I am in a happy space with the offers that are coming my way. I am happy filmmakers are seeing the potential in me to play different characters," the 28-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.
The year 2019 gave her wings to fly, Advani said, who catapulted to fame after the box office success of "Kabir Singh", starring Shahid Kapoor in the title role. She followed it up with the hit comedy-drama "Good Newwz" and Netflix film "Guilty".
The actor believes success and failure shouldn't be taken seriously and one must rather stay focused on delivering good work.
"I have learnt it the hardest way from my first film and it has been the most grateful lesson. 2019 has been an amazing year then 2020 happened, nobody knew this (coronavirus pandemic) would happen. It is important to live in the present, enjoy the journey, and do your work with the best of your capability," she added.
Advani, whose recent release "Laxmii" received underwhelming response from the audience, said she wants to continue doing different roles.
"Each film and character has been different. I look to play versatile parts and I hope to continue doing it," she added.
Produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment, Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephens, "Indoo Ki Jawaani" is slated to be released in cinema halls on December 11.
Advani will next be seen in "Shershaah", based on the true story of the Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, and the comedy "Jug Jugg Jeeyo".
