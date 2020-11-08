Does the rise of OTT platforms threaten cinema? When and where to watch Bollywood celebs on 'The Bombay Debate'

The debate whether the OTT platforms can take over Bollywood might have seemed very far-fetched around this time last year. Although the OTT platforms were consistently churning out interesting content, the Hindi film industry was also turning a new leaf with content-driven cinema making the ‘actors’ replacing the ‘stars’ as the new ‘heroes’ of Bollywood.

However, in the last few months as the pandemic forced people to stay inside the safety of their homes, shutting down movie theatres among other industries, the movie viewing has gone through a tectonic shift. The lockdown has acted as a catalyst to the already booming OTT space. And one is increasingly faced with this question… are the days of Bollywood coming to an end? Also, with even Bollywood movies getting OTT releases, is it shutters for the movie theatres?

The Free Press Journal makes an attempt to get into the heart of the debate with industry experts analysing both sides.

Event: The Free Press Journal Debate

Motion: OTT OR Bollywood, which is the way forward for the Indian film industry

Where to watch: You can watch the debate on Free Press Journal's YouTube Channel and ABP Live

Time: 5:30 PM IST, November 9, 2020

Moderator: Roshan Abbas

Participants:

Vikramaditya Motwane

Kunal Kemmu

Shiladitya Bora

Sayani Gupta

Sumeet Vyas

Rajesh Krishnan

Akshaye Rathi

Judges: