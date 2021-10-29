'Does she not know who I am?': Sunny Leone says a woman and her kid once asked for autograph - watch video

The last thing you'd expect Sunny Leone to do well is tickle your funny bone, but she does it (and how!) on 'One Mic Stand Season 2', whose trailer is out. Leone, in fact, is the star performer in the trailer.

In the latest promo shared by the mommy of three, Sunny spoke about a fan encounter. She said that a mother walked up to her and asked for a photograph stating that her child was a fan of the actress.

In the video clip, Sunny said, "This fan really sticks out of my mind. She comes up to me with her baby and she goes, ‘Photo lo yeh aapki fan hai (Take a picture with her, she is your fan)'."

She then channelled her shocked face expression and continued, "And I'm like, 'Fan from where?' Does she not know who I am? All I want to do is tell this cute little baby 'watch Captain America, not Naughty America'."

Sunny captioned the video as, "When I met my cutest fan in the most inappropriate manner.”

For those unversed, Sunny previously worked in the adult entertainment industry.

'One Mic Stand Season 2' features a slew of well-known comedians who have acted as mentors to talented people from various walks of life. They've honed their skills and punchlines, and made sure that the jokes land perfectly.

Sunny Leone is one such prominent name from the show. On the surface, it may seem like all fun and games, but deep down, Sunny was quite nervous to say the least when it came to delivering impeccable punchlines in front of a live audience.

Talking about her experience, the actress told IANS: "I have loved stand-up comedy and I have watched several shows here and internationally as well. Seeing a comedian perform on stage looks so simple and natural, but the reality of how difficult it is to actually connect with audiences and make them crack up on every joke is something I have learnt very closely now."

She added: "As an artiste I am always looking to try new things and showcase my skills to the audience in more ways than one, so when I got the chance to be on One Mic Stand 2, I grabbed it like a hawk."

