Does Rangoli have a problem with Surrogacy? Slams couples for not adopting kids

Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, has always been known for her upfront take on matters (especially in Bollywood) and for being expressive and having an opinion. On 21st February, Rangoli took to Twitter and announced her decision of adopting a baby girl and how it was inspired by her sister.
In view of this, she put up the following tweets on Twitter.
Although she did not mention anyone in her tweets and wrote "to each his own" we did feel Chandel took a dig at Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her hubby, Raj Kundra, who recently announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl, who was born through surrogacy. The child was born on 15th February and has been named, Samisha.
This is not the first time a Bollywood celeb has announced having a baby through surrogacy. In the past, celebrities like Sunny Leone, Krushna Abhishek, Tusshar Kapoor, Karan Johar and Shahrukh Khan are known to have had kid(s) through surrogacy.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)