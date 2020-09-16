'Does anyone care about people who use drugs to make the pain of living go away?': Pooja Bhatt

With a lot being said on the use of drugs in the film industry, actor Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday spoke about the substance addiction that the lower sections of the society go through to overcome their pain triggered by poverty.

Bhatt took to Twitter to talk about the prevalent drug use in the poverty-stricken sections of the society who are "too battered & broken" in life and asked if "anyone is interested in their rehabilitation." "Does anyone care about people who live on the ultimate fringe of society, who use drugs to make the pain of living go away?" she tweeted.

"The ones who are too battered & broken to chase dreams but chase substances amidst much poverty & squalor? Anyone interested in their rehabilitation?" her tweet further read.