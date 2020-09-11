Does Akshay Kumar’s cow urine drinking routine actually have any health benefits?

Bollywood action hero Akshay Kumar revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons. Well, he’s not the first one to make headlines for the same.

But aren’t we curious to know how Kumar came about to make these claims? Does drinking cow urine actually have any health benefits? Let’s find out.

The fourth prime minister of India Morarji Desai was one of the primary connoisseurs when it came to urine consumption. He attributed his longevity to drinking urine - which he called "the water of life".

While Desai promoted drinking his own urine, Yoga guru and Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev went on record to say cow urine should be acceptable to Muslims too as something used for treatment because it is sanctioned in Quran.

For those unversed Patanjali makes products like soap and floor cleaner that claims to have cow urine as one of its ingredients.

And while that might still work as a good sales pitch, some have gone too far in claiming that its oral consumption can help cure diabetes, skin diseases and the novel coronavirus.