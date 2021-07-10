'Dobara Alvida' director Shashank S Singh reveals he's in talks with a leading actress for upcoming social drama

Director Shashank S Singh, who is garnering praises for his short film 'Dobara Alvida' featuring Gulshan Deviah and Swara Bhasker, has been part of Bollywood as an assistant director for almost a decade. As an assistant director, Singh has worked with production houses like Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan Productions, UTV films, Disney and more.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Shashank S Singh gets candid about his love for filmmaking, his upcoming projects and more.

'Dobara Alvida' is Shashank's first work as an independent filmmaker. When asked why it took him a decade to make his debut, he says, "It takes time for people to place their trust on you and your skills. Also, I am not from any film school. I started working as an assistant director and learnt everything while working on set. It took time for me to reach a stage when I could think of being confident of pitching my stories as a film maker to the producers. And, getting producers onboard is one of the most toughest things, especially if you don't have a body of work to show as a showreel. It's all part of the process. So, for some it takes time and for some it doesn't."

"Am happy being where I am right now. My first work is out and people are really liking 'Dobara Alvida' and this is what matters," he adds.