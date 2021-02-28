Dobaaraa: Taapsee Pannu re-unites with 'Thappad' co-star Pavail Gulati, says 'this is a chance to mend his mistake '

Actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated one year to the release of her film "Thappad" by announcing that she will once again be seen with her co-star Pavail Gulati in their upcoming film "Dobaaraa".

In "Thappad", Pavail played the role of Vikram Sabharwal, Taapsee's onscreen husband.

The actress took to her Instagram page on Sunday, to share with her fans a picture from the sets of "Dobaaraa" and captioned it, "My last of the #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Since this man had some unfinished business in Thappad so this is a chance to mend his mistake @pavailgulati

Today exactly after ONE YEAR of #Thappad I can only hope he doesn't lose the woman #DobaaraaA P.S- let's see in which parallel universe we were meant to be."