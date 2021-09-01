'Do you ride elephants, cows to school?': Priyanka Chopra talks about 'dumb questions' she was asked by Americans

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who recently became the global ambassador for Italian luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari, featured on Vogue India's September 2021 issue. In her interaction with the magazine, Priyanka spoke about her experience as an Indian growing up in America.

Speaking about how she always wanted to be an ambassador for India, Priyanka Chopra shared her experience in an American school. The 'Quantico' actress said that when she was in the ninth grade, American kids would ask her 'dumb questions' about India.

She revealed that they would ask her questions like "Do you ride elephants and cows to school?"

"They couldn’t believe that we had cars. I was so mad. I had a project coming up for my final grade and I went home and stayed up all night. I printed out images of modern India: of Mumbai, technology, and all of the cool stuff we have. I remember I got an A on that presentation," she told Vogue India.

This isn't the first time PeeCee has opened up about the racism she faced in the United States. After making her singing debut with 'In My City', alongside Pitbull, Priyanka was sent hate mails with rape threats and racist remarks.

In her memoir 'Unfinished', actress-producer wrote, "The excitement of having my first song debut in the United States on such a huge platform was completely destroyed by a storm of explicitly racist hate mail and tweets, including – among many, many examples to choose from – ‘What’s a brown terrorist doing promoting an all-Americal game?’ and ‘Go back to the Middle East and put your burka on’ and-years later it’s still hard to write this – ‘Go back to your country and get gang-raped."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming show 'Citdel', which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka and 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Richard Madden in lead roles.

She recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled 'Unfinished' earlier this year.

Priyanka will next be seen in 'Text For You' which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Matrix 4' and the recently announced Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa', which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.

