'Do you kill people?': Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur's reaction to his conman role in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently revealed that his elder son Taimur Ali Khan has been asking him too many questions about his role in his latest film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'.

The film, a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', also stars Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharwari Wagh in the lead roles. Saif plays the role of a conman in the film.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Saif revealed that Taimur understands the difference between heroes and villains and despite being a little kid, he understands the roles he plays.

Opening up about his son's reaction to 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Saif stated that he asked him questions like, 'Why are you good in this movie, do you kill people in this movie, do you con people, what do you do in this movie?'

The actor then told him that he plays a good guy in the film and doesn’t kill anyone but he's a bit of a con. Saif also said that Taimur also asked him what a 'con' is.

Saif had previously revealed that Taimur, after watching 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'violently' chased people with fake swords.

Meanwhile, Rani and Saif were last seen together in the film 'Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic' in 2008. Before that, they played the lead roles in 'Hum Tum'.

Meanwhile, in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', Rani and Saif chase a con-artist duo, the new Bunty and Babli, played by Siddhant and Sharvari, respectively. The film is directed by debutant Varun V Sharma.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 04:52 PM IST