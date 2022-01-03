e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Virat Kohli misses 2nd Test due to spasmCOVID-19: India reports 33,750 new cases,123 deaths in last 24 hours COVID-19: Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's BKC Jumbo centre to vaccinate children aged 15-18 years Massive fire breaks out at godown in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, 8 fire engines rushed to the spot
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

'Do what your heart desires': Kareena Kapoor on ditching healthy food on first Monday of 2022

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph of her eating a croissant.
ANI
Advertisement

Actor Kareena Kapoor loves gorging on croissants, and she can even ditch her healthy diet for it.

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared an adorable photograph of her eating a croissant.

Alongside the image, she asked her followers to do what their hearts desire.

"It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but...it's a crossaint so just go for it ...#do what your heart desires...#its 2022 #make the most of it," Kareena captioned the post.

Kareena's post has garnered several likes and comments.

"Bebo, you look so cute. I Will follow this mantra for sure," a fan commented.

"Yes ofc !!! New year to you," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with actor Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is a remake of 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kareena Kapoor reveals the best part of 2021 with adorable photo of her 'beta' Jeh Kareena Kapoor reveals the best part of 2021 with adorable photo of her 'beta' Jeh
Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Advertisement