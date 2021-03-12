'Do these people spend all their time watching OTT?': Hansal Mehta on NCPCR's notice to Netflix over 'Bombay Begums'

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Thursday asked Netflix to stop streaming 'Bombay Begums' citing inappropriate portrayal of children in the web series.
Reacting to NCPCR's notice to Netflix, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter and wrote: "Do these people spend all their time watching OTT shows or do they actually work for Child rights?"
NCPCR's objection to the alleged inappropriate portrayal of children in the series is based on a complaint, which alleged that the series normalises minors indulging in casual sex and drug abuse.
After the 'Scam 1992' director's tweet garnered attention, several netizens called out the filmmaker for trying to 'normalise immoral content'.
A user replied to Mehta's tweet saying, "Well, 'these people' tell me in advance which shows I should not waste my time on. I haven’t even clicked on it once after watching these disgusting clips. Shame on you for being a part of such a depraved industry!"
Reacting to the tweet, Hansal called the user 'a troll and a hireling' and added: "Yes. You have a point and should think about you and those who are peddling this outrage culture to you..."
Check out the tweets here:
The 'Simran' director also reposted Indian television journalist Vir Sanghvi's tweet, which read: "When you have no interest in stopping the rapes,the brutality, the communal violence and the hatred in the real world, you ban TV shows . They are soft targets & even if a controversy follows, it serves as a distraction from the failures of governance."