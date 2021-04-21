'Do some research': Farhan Akhtar trolled for questioning Serum Institute about price of Covishield

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker, on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 600 per dose for COVID-19 vaccine supplies to private hospitals and Rs 400 per dose to state governments.
Hours after the announcement, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar took to his official Twitter handle to question why SII is not giving Covishield at the same price as the centre.
He tweeted: "Can a spokesperson for the @SerumInstIndia please help us understand why states should not get Covishield at the same price as the centre?? And if they have issued a statement citing reasons, could someone please share a link re the same. Thank you."
The 'Rock On' actor got brutally trolled for his tweet and several users dropped some not-so-polite comments on his tweets.
A user wrote: "Dumb question! States don't want to provide subsidy! Do States have any plan of action before they blame Center and @narendramodi. The so called elite like you indulge in fussing! get you bearings in order."
"Can some one tell the world why all movie tickets are not sold on same rate why some are of Rs.100/- & some are of Rs.1500/-. And if they have issued a statement citing reasons, could someone please share a link re the same. Thank you. Idiots," wrote another.
A comment read, "Even if they did I don't think you will understand ...
'It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.' ― Upton Sinclair
And your deliberate obtuseness on multiple issues is entirely pro-bono and a naturally inherent!"
Covishield comprises over 90 per cent of the 12.76 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered across the country so far, according to government data on Wednesday.
Of the 127,605,870 COVID-19 vaccination jabs administered till now, 11,60,65,107 are of Covishield, while 1,15,40,763 are Covaxin, according to the government's CO-WIN portal.
According to the sources, the government is likely to waive 10 per cent customs duty levied on imported vaccines in a bid to keep the cost of overseas vaccines low, that are being eyed to supplement domestically made shots ahead of the opening of COVID-19 vaccination to all citizens over 18 years of age.
