‘Do I look like a guy with a plan?’

Meezaan Jaffrey is a fun guy. His innate sense of humour is sprinkled all over his conversation about relaxation over the weekend. He sets the tone of the chat with, “Weekend for me signifies eat, sleep, eat, repeat.”

Friday fervour

No chilling with a girlfriend on a Sunday for him. He says, “I would rather watch a show on Netflix and chill by myself.” He is currently binge watching Stranger Things 3. Instead of saying ‘Thank God it’s Friday’, he reveals, “I say Jumma chumma de de.”

Going natural

Beauty treatments, spas and swims for this athletic 20-something youngster are ruled out. He quips, “I am naturally beautiful.” We told you, he is cheeky. His rejoinder to a query about Monday morning blues is – “Doesn’t everybody get them?”