'DM me': Rhea Chakraborty comes forward to help people amid second wave of COVID-19

Rhea has not been very regular on social media after the death of her alleged boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in the first Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.

She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September last year in a drug-related charge.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is part of the film 'Chehre' starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant's death.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, 'Chehre' also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav.

(With inputs from IANS)