'DM me': Rhea Chakraborty comes forward to help people amid second wave of COVID-19

Amid the raging second wave of the novel coronavirus,, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has opened up her DMs on Instagram to help to those in need.
Urging people to reach out to her, Rhea wrote: "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help... Dm me if I can help in any way... will try my best... take care, be kind... Love and strength."
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising.
Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.
On Friday, India saw a single-day rise of 3,32,730 (3.32 lakh) COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities with 24,28,616 (24.28 lakh) active cases.
Rhea has not been very regular on social media after the death of her alleged boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
She was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in the first Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case.
She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September last year in a drug-related charge.
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is part of the film 'Chehre' starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant's death.
Directed by Rumy Jafry, 'Chehre' also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav.
(With inputs from IANS)
