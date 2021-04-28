'DM me if you need help': After Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty to provide free oxygen concentrators

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has come forward and joined hands with an organisation to provide free oxygen concentrators.
Shetty took to his official Twitter handle, on Wednesday, to announce the same and wrote: "We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators."
Urging his legion of fans and followers to contribute in whatever they can in the fight against COVID-19, he added, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them. Currently operating in #Mumbai & #Bangalore"
KVN Foundation Suniel Shetty's 'Hera Pheri' co-star Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna have also donated a hundred oxygen concentrators to an organization.
The 'Mela' actor took to Instagram and shared the news.
"Wonderful news-Dr Drashnika Patel & Dr Govind Bankani of London Elite Health through Daivik Foundation are donating 120 oxygen concentrators and as @akshaykumar and I have managed to get our hands on 100 as well, we have a total of 220. Thank you for the leads. Let's all do our bit," wrote Khanna.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has reportedly donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) via his organisation NY Foundation to help set up a 20-bed COVID-19 ICU at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park.
India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day hike since the onset of the pandemic.
A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning.
The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,79,97,267 whereas the death toll has soared up to 2,01,187 deaths. A total of 1,48,17,371 people have recovered so far from the disease.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)