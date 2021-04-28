'DM me if you need help': After Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty to provide free oxygen concentrators

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has come forward and joined hands with an organisation to provide free oxygen concentrators.

Shetty took to his official Twitter handle, on Wednesday, to announce the same and wrote: "We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators."

Urging his legion of fans and followers to contribute in whatever they can in the fight against COVID-19, he added, "This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them. Currently operating in #Mumbai & #Bangalore"