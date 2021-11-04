e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:37 PM IST

Diwali 2021: Kareena Kapoor gives a glimpse of Saif, Jeh's candid moment

Jeh is seen holding onto a teether and apparently crawling to be closer to his father.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her fans' Diwali sweeter by sharing an adorable picture of her husband Saif Ali Khan and her son Jeh.

In the Instagram's picture, Jeh is seen holding onto a teether and apparently crawling to be closer to his father.

"Love and light," Kareena captioned the image.

The father-son's candid moment has garnered several likes and heartfelt comments from the netizens.

"Cuteness overloaded," a fan commented.

"You made my Diwali," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' opposite Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Kareena Kapoor shares adorable photo of Taimur Ali Khan as he 'chills by the pool'; Priyanka Chopra,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:37 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal