Diwali 2020: Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, and other celebs extend wishes

The festival of lights -- Diwali began on a muted note across the country on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic playing spoilsport and the state government ban on bursting conventional fire crackers.

Though the festival is religiously celebrated to mark the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after victory over demon Ravana in Lanka, it is an auspicious occasion for Hindus to renovate their homes, wear new clothes, lit earthen lamps, eat delicious dishes, including sweets and burst crackers.

Taking the celebratory streak ahead, B-town celebs wished their fans on the festive occasion.