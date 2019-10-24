Diwali 2019: This playlist will make your party a mind-blowing success

It's that time of the year again, Diwali is here and so is the season of house parties. This Diwali we've got you a playlist of some of the best Bollywood bangers that will add life to your party.
Other than relishing the food and playing cards, having a kickass playlist is a must Diwali.
Here's a list of 10 Bollywood songs for you to dance your heart out this Diwali:
1. Bala (Housefull 4)
2. Ek toh kam Zindgi
3. Ek Chumma
4. Karma (Drive)
5. Odhani, Sanedo (Made in China)
6. Ghungaroo ( War)
7. Gat Gat, Dhagala lagli Kala ( Dream Girl)
8. Slow Motion (Bharat)
7. Khadke glassy ( Jabariya Jodi)
8. Koka (Khandaani Shafakhana)
9. O Saki saki ( Batla House)
10. Aankh Marey ( Simbba)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)