Diwali 2019: This playlist will make your party a mind-blowing success

It's that time of the year again, Diwali is here and so is the season of house parties. This Diwali we've got you a playlist of some of the best Bollywood bangers that will add life to your party.

Other than relishing the food and playing cards, having a kickass playlist is a must Diwali.

Here's a list of 10 Bollywood songs for you to dance your heart out this Diwali:

1. Bala (Housefull 4)