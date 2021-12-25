Divya Dutta turns into Santa Claus for her nephew and niece; see pics

On Christmas, Santa Claus is believed to bring gifts for Children. Actress Divya Dutta who has a small nephew and a niece is very enthusiastic about celebrating Christmas for the kids at home.

She becomes Santa Claus every year on Christmas and shower the kids with gifts. Since both the kids are very small, they still believe in the make believe world and are happy to see their Santa every year.

Says the actress, “We all have a child in us and who doesn’t like celebrations. I love turning Santa for the kids at home. For me, Christmas is all about bringing smile to people’s face be it the kids or everyone else at home. Since the kids are small, they couldn’t recognise me and believed that Santa had come for them. I have some fond memories of my mother keeping gifts for me on Christmas.“

Loading View on Instagram

On the work front, Dutta has Feature films like 'Dhaakad' and 'Sharmaji ki Beti', short film 'Sheer Qorma' among other projects slated to release in 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 06:18 PM IST