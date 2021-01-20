Divya Dutta looks menacing as 'Rohini' in Kangana Ranaut's action-thriller 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood actress Divya Dutta shared her ‘menacing and evil’ looking avatar in the upcoming action-thriller ‘Dhaakad’.
Dutta on Wednesday offered a glimpse into her role as ‘Rohini’ in the Kangana Ranaut starrer.
Sharing her look in the film on Twitter, Divya wrote: “She looks menacing, but that doesn't even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021.”
Earlier, actor Arjun Rampal shared his look for the upcoming film.
He wrote, "Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! Super excited to essay an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! Here's my look for @sohamrockstrent's #Dhaakad. Arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021!"
Dhaakad will release theatrically on October 1. In the poster, Kangana is seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. She will play the role of Agent Agni.
The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer.
Ghai said, "'Dhaakad' is a project that is very special to my heart. Action films headlined by female actors are a rarity in the Hindi film industry. With this film, we aim to set a new trend and we are thrilled to bring to the audiences in this year. We are mounting it on a grand scale and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we are at par with any world class actioner."
