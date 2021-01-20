Divya Dutta looks menacing as 'Rohini' in Kangana Ranaut's action-thriller 'Dhaakad'

Dhaakad will release theatrically on October 1. In the poster, Kangana is seen wielding a sword against the backdrop of blood and gore, setting the action tone of the film. She will play the role of Agent Agni.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer.

Ghai said, "'Dhaakad' is a project that is very special to my heart. Action films headlined by female actors are a rarity in the Hindi film industry. With this film, we aim to set a new trend and we are thrilled to bring to the audiences in this year. We are mounting it on a grand scale and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we are at par with any world class actioner."