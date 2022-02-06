Diving into the musical 'Gehraiyaan' with Bollywood's magical music man, Ankur Tewari

Back in 2017, when I heard the track Dil Beparvah for the first time, little did I know that singer, composer Ankur Tewari would make a permanent space in my playlist. Guess it was also the time when we were exploring indie music and discovering some extraordinary talents.

Fast forward to 2022, before everyone was drowning into Gehraiyaan’s soundtrack, it was Tewari's latest Indie heavyweight single Ashita that became my morning anthem. The Hindi-Urdu track was a romance of words that made spoke about silence, calmness and balance of life. The description itself sounds soothing right? While Gully Boy’s album success turned all eyes towards him, and now Gehraiyaan is adding more to the songwriter's notability, in between, there were some gem tracks like Jiyo Mahro Sa, Chaand Chahiye, Musafir, Woh Hum Nahi and more that makes Tewari's work pretty interesting and versatile. Now, that his album from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa starrer has become certified hit of 2022, the music supervisor discusses working with Shakun Batra, the difference between the indie and commercial movie space and what he plans to do next.

Do you have any fixed musical process?

There is no fixed process but there are practices that I follow. I try and spend a lot of time with my instruments and listening to new music. I spend a lot of time reading other works. That really inspires you, seeing what other people are doing and writing. It is quite a process. You are constantly writing in your head where you’re investigating characters, people, personalities, conversations. Sometimes you end up putting all those thoughts together, put pen to paper and a song comes out on its own.

How was your experience working with Shakun Batra?

It was enriching. He is so mature for his age, expressive, knows what he wants. He is resilient, goes for what he wants and doesn't give up till the end. There are many times when you think, 'Okay now he is done with it', but he will just keep digging deeper and deeper to explore and extract the most out of every artist. It is very inspiring to see somebody so passionate about storytelling and somebody so passionate in the expression of the film. I have learnt a lot through the process, taken notes and kept them with me and hopefully, I will be able to apply them to my work.

Do you guys pay heed to likes, number of views?

It does give you a dopamine rush, which is nice. But as long as you take it for that, it's good. It's like gurgling down a pint of beer. It gives you a high but it's like the words go, wo marz hai dawa bhi. You have to be careful as well, keep your distance.

What exactly is a music supervisor?

The music supervisor would be someone who would design the musical palate for the film. Kind of draws the blueprint for how music will play a part in the film whether it be background score, songs or lyrics. You kind of design a template and share it with all the contributors like the people who do the score or those that do the songs, the lyricists and you make sure that the director's vision is intact.

You have a great knowledge of creating music, but how do you work on making music when your and maker's vision differ?

Usually, I only end up taking projects after spending some time with the makers of the film. You try and find a common ground. It is not about a class of what you want to say, eventually, it is the director's vision. I always feel that filmmaking is kind of anarchic in its structure. You are kind of trying to enhance the director's vision instead of trying to clash your vision with that of the director. You are just trying to enhance what the director wants to say. So early on, when you figure out whether you want to be in a project or not is a very important phase. When you spend time with the director and try and understand what the vision is, then you try and evaluate what the vision is in a positive way.

How is indie music different than a commercial one and how do you create music for the same?

The difference is that when you are making independent music, you are making it just for yourself. There is no external brief for the song. You are making what you are feeling instead of feeding it to a story that’s not written by you. But when you are making music for a movie, you are trying to enhance the vision of the director. So, you are kind of trying to understand what the story is and trying to be honest with that.

You were into management and then how did music happen to you?

Music was always in my life. I was writing songs even in school. I was studying in college, but studying was not really what I was doing. I was mainly playing music in cafeterias and the hostel. I was playing weekend gigs at hotels and just enjoying my life as a musician. I think when college got done, I decided I should continue doing what I am doing the most in college which was singing. So, I just continued somehow.

When creating music for movies, do you often ask actors for music as well?

Not really the actors, but the characters for sure. If you happen to know the actors, then you look into that. I happen to know a little bit about the musical tastes of Siddhant so that helps. Nowadays all actors are on social media and they put music there so you kind of know what kind of music Deepika or Ananya is putting. I didn't know about Dhairya before the film so I couldn't follow. But mainly it is the characters because they are not playing themselves. They are playing personalities that are not really them, so you have to investigate that aspect.

How often do you rework your creation after the first cut?

Bunch of times till it feels right. There is always a moment when you are creating something that you abandon that piece of work because you are done with it. But a lot of times it comes quite late. You work and rework till you really feel it is right. There have been instances where I have written a song and I have played it for two or three years before I finish that song. I have changed the lyrics and chords and the way I play it. And I feel that giving it a physical form is when you have to commit to it. So, there will be times when you will abandon it and let it have its own life.

Did the cast of the film give their inputs during the making of the song?

They don't actually give inputs in the making of the songs but what really helped me was the script that Shakun and Ayesha have written. It was very tight from the beginning and expressive. One could read the characters and understand them, so it was actually the characters that gave you than the actors themselves. We were fortunate that we were making songs after the film was shot so we could see how they had emoted and acted onscreen. The performances are splendid, whether it is Deepika, Dhairya, Siddhant or Ananya; they have just expressed their characters so honestly. That was a good starting point to make the songs.

How did the entire process with the music-making for the movie go by?

It was quite amazing. Shakun himself is very musical, he has great taste. He always presents some amazing songs for you to listen to just to get the vibe. He has great references and a great vision of the story as well. Many of the references that we used in designing the palate of the film were by OAFF and Savera, who are amazingly driven young musicians. Not once for a moment did you feel that this was their first film. They are very insightful with the story and what the scenes and the film was saying and came up with great ideas. Then, you ended up working with someone like Kausar who has immense experience in writing lyrics for the movies. She took to the film very easily. It took her no time to gel with the musicians. There are beautiful voices in the film. Lothika has sung beautifully, while Shalmali, Savera and Mohit Chauhan have also lent their voices to the songs. It just felt organic and we never felt pressured. We were just following our gut and everything fell into place mainly because the script was so good.

Dil Beparvah, Gully Boy and now Gehraiyaan, tell us how every project challenged you? And one thing you learnt as music supervisor from it?

These are the few of my projects that have caught the attention of the people but there are many more that I've worked on for many years but have not caught the attention of people. Every project is challenging. Some of them vibe with the people and some lay low. But every project is challenging because you don't know where you are going to land up with it. You start with a feeling and end up somewhere. It is an adventure that can take you anywhere.

What’s next?

I am working on Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film that’s called Archies. Then I am working on Arjun Varain's debut film called Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Apart from that, I have just released a single called Aahista, which is about moving slow in life. I have finished the work on my album which is called Akela. It should be coming out this year.

RAPID FIRE:

1. One music track on a loop you are listening to.

Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab

2. Your best track to date?

Sabse Peeche Hum Khade

3. If not a music supervisor, you would be?

Something else? I don't know (laughs). I don't think about what I would be, what I am right now, I'm talking to you right now so I can only think about that. As long as I am having fun with whatever I am doing, I am ok with that. Could be anything.

4. Five key things that you follow when creating a song?

Honesty, feelings, intuition, inhale and exhale.

5. A musician who inspires you the most?

A.R. Rahman always inspires me. I love the way he keeps on reinventing himself.

6. One person living or dead you want to make music for or work with?

It would've been amazing if I made music with Leonard Cohen.

7. One thing you love doing the most when not working?

Reading

8. Your evergreen music playlist consists of?

A bunch of them depends on the mood. A song that keeps coming back to my playlist is Milegi Milegi by Lucky Ali.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 07:42 AM IST