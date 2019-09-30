Divine beauty Tara Sutaria gets her shine on for latest magazine cover

With glitters all over, Tara Sutaria is getting her "shine on" on the cover of Femina Wedding Times' October issue.

In a nude hued gown and a youthful visage, the newbie looks nothing less than a divine beauty coming out of a dreamy fairy tale. The floor touching dress is defined with a deep neckline and frills going down the waist.

The 'Student of the Year 2' fame also wore a heavy intricate necklace and a pair of long earrings. The look finished off with a loosely tied bun, adding all the grace in the world to her look! The 23-year old shared the cover on her Instagram handle.