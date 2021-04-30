'Distressed beyond words': Kangana Ranaut expresses grief over journalist Rohit Sardana's demise

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Friday condoled the death of journalist Rohit Sardana who passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.
"You will be missed," wrote Kangana as she re-tweeted a video of the Aaj Tak journalist.
The actor also shared a video of Sardana with his daughter and wrote: "Feeling overwhelmed and unsettled, I have puked twice and all these clips are not helping either, I am distressed beyond words thinking about small girls, how can anyone celebrate somebody’s death is beyond me #RohitSardana"
For the unversed, while several political leaders and celebrities offered heartfelt condolences, a section of Twitter shared rather insensitive tweets about the late journalist.
Meanwhile, veteran actors Raj Babbar and Anupam Kher were among the others who expressed grief over the death of the journalist.
The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and said he is in deep shock after learning about the demise of Sardana.
"Heard the news of the death of my friend and the courageous and fearless news anchor #Rohit_Saradana of Hindi News world. I had a long talk about a month ago. The grief of his departure has reached the depths of the soul. May the power of the family bless him. Om Shanti!," Kher tweeted in Hindi.
Stating that the late anchor's presence on the screen was reassuring, Babbar tweeted, "Shocked that the brilliant Newsperson #RohitSardana ji is no more. Sensitive and learned his presence on the screen was so reassuring. May the Almighty give strength to his family to bear the loss."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)