Disha Patani's tiny handbag costs way more than her lingerie!

Disha Patani ringed in the New Year with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in Japan. The actress gave us a sneak peak of her sultry vibe as she dolled up for the bash. As the duo returned to Mumbai, they were spotted by the paparazzi in some high end airport attire.

Clad in a white Micky Mouse t-shirt and grey joggers, Disha accessorised her look with a sling bag and some chic sunglasses. However her bag’s price tag grabbed our attention. The teeny tiny Louis Vuitton monogram purse comes at a mammoth price of Rs 1.5 Lakh. It is kind of more expensive than the Calvin Klein lingerie she endorses every now and then.

Check out the pictures below.