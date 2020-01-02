Disha Patani's tiny handbag costs way more than her lingerie!

Disha Patani ringed in the New Year with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff in Japan. The actress gave us a sneak peak of her sultry vibe as she dolled up for the bash. As the duo returned to Mumbai, they were spotted by the paparazzi in some high end airport attire.
Clad in a white Micky Mouse t-shirt and grey joggers, Disha accessorised her look with a sling bag and some chic sunglasses. However her bag’s price tag grabbed our attention. The teeny tiny Louis Vuitton monogram purse comes at a mammoth price of Rs 1.5 Lakh. It is kind of more expensive than the Calvin Klein lingerie she endorses every now and then.
Check out the pictures below.
Disha carries her stardom like blush on cheeks. She exudes a certain level of perseverance and confidence with her aspirations and talent. Fans are looking forward to watch the actress soon enough on the silver screen.
On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Mohit Suri's directorial 'Malang" opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. She will also be reuniting with Salman Khan as his leading lady in Radhe, which will be an Eid 2020 release.
