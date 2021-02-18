Disha Patani's stunning teal lehenga with gold embroidered blouse costs Rs 78,000!

Bollywood actress Disha Patani raised the glam quotient on social media as she shared stunning pictures in a desi avatar.

The ‘Baaghi’ actor, who attended her best friend’s wedding recently, looked stunning a teal outfit by designer Arpita Mehta.

Disha wore a teal twig print georgette tiered skirt with gold embroidered blouse and a slim dupatta that costs Rs 78,000.

She captioned the post as: "Hair and makeup by me... styling by Aastha Sharma."

Disha's sister Khushboo commented: "Looking gorgeous as always, behna." Meanwhile, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna wrote, "Hair on POINT."

Check out the pictures below.