Disha Patani's stunning teal lehenga with gold embroidered blouse costs Rs 78,000!

Bollywood actress Disha Patani raised the glam quotient on social media as she shared stunning pictures in a desi avatar.
The ‘Baaghi’ actor, who attended her best friend’s wedding recently, looked stunning a teal outfit by designer Arpita Mehta.
Disha wore a teal twig print georgette tiered skirt with gold embroidered blouse and a slim dupatta that costs Rs 78,000.
She captioned the post as: "Hair and makeup by me... styling by Aastha Sharma."
Disha's sister Khushboo commented: "Looking gorgeous as always, behna." Meanwhile, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna wrote, "Hair on POINT."
Check out the pictures below.
Disha will next be seen in ‘Radhe’, starring Salman Khan. The film also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhu Deva. ‘Radhe’ is slated for a theatrical release on Eid.
She is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri for ‘Ek Villain 2’. The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film Malang.
Disha will also be seen in ‘KTina’, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.