Disha Patani's sexy washboard abs will make you want to ditch the club and hit the gym this weekend

The leading pair of 'Malang', Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani are busy promoting their upcoming thriller. The duo was spotted at Radio City, in Bandra. 'Malang' is a psychological thriller. Apart from Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The film is all set to release on 7th February 2020 and with that the team is out and about promoting the film.

Disha and Aditya's chemistry in the recently released songs and posters has left the temperature soaring. The two are on a full-fledged promotional spree for 'Malang' and were spotted at the office of a radio channel in BKC. Aditya and Disha went for a casual look for the event. Aditya looked as dapper as ever in a blue sweatshirt and charcoal grey cargo pants. It was Disha's million-dollar smile and washboard abs that took the limelight away from Aditya.

Disha Patani went for her usual summer girl look. The 'Bharat' actress looked chic and sexy in a bright orange crop top and a pair of distressed, blue denims. Disha flaunted her sexy washboard abs in an off the shoulder orange crop top, with drawstring details.