Disha Patani’s sexy pictures flaunting a hot red bikini will drive away your Monday blues

Bollywood’s bikini babe Disha Patani, who is unbeatable when it comes to rocking her svelte figure, has set the social media ablaze, again.
The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film Malang, and apart from outdoor events, she has been treating her fans with some jaw dropping images from behind the scenes, on her Instagram account.
Ever since the trailer of Malang was out, Patani’s fans have been gawking over the diva’s frame that shows her walking out of the water wearing a skimpy red bikini. Disha, who knows how to keep fans glued to her hot stints, posted more pictures in the same outfit.
Disha was asked about how she felt getting hotter and hotter with each movie, to which the actress replied, "Whatever and however I am looking in the film, Thanks to the director it is the director's vision. Whatever I am it is his creation. the kind of movies that I do, somebody's vision is always behind it I just pour my self into their vision."
Mohit Suri's Malang also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, and will the theatres on 7th February 2020. After teaming up with Salman Khan in Bharat, Disha will be romancing the actor on big screen in Radhe. She will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)