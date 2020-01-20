Disha Patani’s sexy pictures flaunting a hot red bikini will drive away your Monday blues

Bollywood’s bikini babe Disha Patani, who is unbeatable when it comes to rocking her svelte figure, has set the social media ablaze, again.

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film Malang, and apart from outdoor events, she has been treating her fans with some jaw dropping images from behind the scenes, on her Instagram account.

Ever since the trailer of Malang was out, Patani’s fans have been gawking over the diva’s frame that shows her walking out of the water wearing a skimpy red bikini. Disha, who knows how to keep fans glued to her hot stints, posted more pictures in the same outfit.