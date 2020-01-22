Disha Patani's sexy black dress with thigh-high slit is perfect for a dinner date

Disha Patani is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Malang'. Mohit Suri's 'Malang' is a psychological thriller and also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 7th February 2020 and the star cast is currently on a promotional spree.

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu graced the sets of Indian Idol Season 11, for the promotions of 'Malang'. While the whole star cast had a gala time and shared funfilled glimpses of the same, on their social media, it's Disha Patani who's making our jaws drop.

Disha was snapped in Mumbai at the sets of the reality show and the actress sizzled in a sexy black dress with a high slit. The 'Bharat' actress personified hotness yet again, in her maxi dress. Disha's tube dress with a high slit and lace detailing near the thighs is perfect for a dinner date.

She added a few golden accessories to her look and wore a black strappy heel. The actress left her beautiful golden locks down and completed her look with dramatic eyeliner and a nude lip.