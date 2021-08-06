Disha Patani’s sexy bikini picture gets a 'fiery' comment from rumoured beau Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani set the temperature soaring with her latest picture wearing a skimpy bikini.
The pink two piece accentuated her toned bod, as she lay on the seashore. The sultry picture also grabbed attention of her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff.
He took to the comments section and simply wrote, "Hottt" followed with a red heart and fire emoji.
Here are some other bikini pictures the actress posted earlier.
Speaking about her work, she was recently seen in Salman Khan's Eid release of the year, "Radhe". She also has "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham coming up, and will be seen in the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".