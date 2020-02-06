Disha Patani's picture from school days shows puberty hit her like a truck

Disha Patani is all set to win the hearts of the audience yet again with her upcoming flick, 'Malang'. The actress' look from the revenge drama has already created a fervour among fans. However, this old picture of Disha has left the internet surprised!
The world comes to a standstill every time the 27-year-old beauty steps out. The 'Bharat' actress who's recently made a place for herself in the industry is touted to be the hottest actress and enjoys a huge fan following. Disha recently crossed the 30 million milestone on Instagram and has a number of fan clubs dedicated to her name. An old picture that has been going viral on the photo-sharing app will leave you bemused. Disha looks completely unrecognizable in a grey school uniform with a white dupatta. She's accompanied by her friends at what looks like a Science project exhibition.
Have a look:
On the work front, Disha Patani starrer and Mohit Suri directorial 'Malang' is hitting the theatres on 7th February 2020. The action-thriller also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.
Apart from that, she is teaming up with Salman Khan again with 'Radhe' and then there is Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina'.
