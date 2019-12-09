Disha Patani’s neon green bikini will make you lose your sense of direction

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is hot right now with back-to-back movies in her kitty. The Bharat actress is back with her Calvins that has become one of the internet’s favourite memes. Clad in a black and neon green bikini, Disha rocks her svelte figure, courtesy the intense workout regime she followed diligently.
Disha recently modelled for a leading magazine and in the interview, she opened up about what keeps her feeling beautiful and confident at all times.
She shares, "I always need to be learning something new otherwise I feel I’m wasting my time..." She continues by saying, "Whether it’s a new dance move or a tough kick, achieving something is what makes me feel the most confident and beautiful."
The actress has taken the internet by storm with her latest announcement about working with Salman Khan in Radhe and even shared pictures from the Muhrat Pooja where she looked as gorgeous as ever.
Disha is already at the peak of her career and is juggling back-to-back films. She will next be seen in Malang with Aditya Roy Kapoor and then 'KTina' followed by 'Radhe' with Salman Khan.
