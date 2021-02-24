Disha Patani's jaw-dropping stunts impress rumoured beau Tiger Shroff, says 'wish I could do that'

A stunned Tiger took to the comment section and wrote: "Woah wish I could do that."

Disha and Tiger are known for their deadly stunts. The two keep uploading glimpses from practice sessions on social media.

The actress currently awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film "Bharat".

"Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.

That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang".

Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.

Tiger will be seen in "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.

The actor will also be seen in the second installment of his 2014 debut film "Heropanti". The second installment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria.