Disha Patani wishes the youngest co-star, Anil Kapoor, with an exclusive still from Malang!

Anil Kapoor turns a year younger today and to celebrate the big day, a lot of wishes from the industry have been pouring in. The man truly knows how to maintain himself and has managed to look younger by each passing day! With the decade coming to an end, Anil Kapoor’s looks have only gotten better like fine wine.
To celebrate his birthday, Disha Patani took to her Twitter to share a still of Anil Kapoor from their upcoming thriller, Malang. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemmu.
The team recently was seen partying together and looking absolutely stunning which was hosted by Anil Kapoor himself. The pictures from the party also went totally viral and have piqued the interests of the audience.
The new still of Anil Kapoor shows him sporting police uniform which reflects that he is essaying the role of Police office named Anjane Agashe. Disha captioned it as, “Happy Birthday to the youngest one on #TeamMalang, @AnilKapoor!”
The 63-year-old actor is still one of the finest actors in the industry and we can’t wait to see him in Malang.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)