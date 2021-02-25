Disha Patani wears Beyonce's Rs 10,000 Icy Park pants for a dinner date with Tiger Shroff

Bollywood's rumoured lovebirds Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were spotted at a dinner date on Wednesday night.
While Tiger arrived in a neon green t-shirt and track pants, Disha chose to wear an outfit from Beyonce's Ivy Park x Adidas Icy Park collection.
Disha wore wild brown monogram zipper pants paired with a brown crop top. The pants itself cost USD 130 (nearly Rs 10,000).
Check out the pictures below.
On work front, Disha awaits the release of the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe" currently. Salman and Disha have previously worked in the film "Bharat".
"Radhe" also has Randeep Hooda in the cast and is directed by Prabhudheva.
That apart, she is also looking forward to reuniting with filmmaker Mohit Suri in "Ek Villain 2". The actress collaborated with Suri in their 2020 film "Malang".
Disha will also be seen in "KTina", produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh.
Meanwhile, Tiger will next be seen in the action drama "Ganapath", co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise.
The actor will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”. The second instalment, to be directed by Ahmed Khan, will co-star Tara Sutaria, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger in the 2019 release, "Student Of The Year 2".