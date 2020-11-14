Disha Patani treats fans with sizzling bikini pics from her exotic vacay

Disha Patani has over 40 million followers on Instagram. The 28-year-old uses the platform to share slices of her life off screen, as well as glimpses from workout sessions, besides photographs where she is decked up in full make-up and outfits.

She started her Bollywood journey with the 2016 Sushant Singh Rajput starrer "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", and since then has featured in films like "Baaghi 2" and "Malang".

Disha recently lent her voice for the Hindi dubbed version of the superhero satire, "The Boys". She became the voice of Starlight played by Erin Moriarty.

"Dubbing for the character has been such a fun experience and I hope the audience is able to enjoy ‘The Boys' along with my character and her journey in the same way I did," Disha said.

Disha is now set to resume shooting, for her upcoming films "Radhe" and "Ek Villain 2".

“Radhe” features Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, and is helmed by Prabhu Deva. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2” stars John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.