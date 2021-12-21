Disha Patani to perform her own stunts in Karan Johar's action-packed 'Yodha'

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is one of the fittest and most adventurous female stars of her generation, will perform her own stunts in her upcoming film 'Yodha'.

Disha has often proved to be just as athletic as her male counterparts. The actress is passionate about martial arts and she had earlier performed her own stunts in 'Malang'.

She will now be pushing the envelope with her fierce and feisty character in the action-packed movie helmed by debutant director duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

While details remain unknown at this junction, audiences can expect much from the actress in the film with the backdrop of an air hijack situation.

A few days back, producer Karan Johar had announced that Disha will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra as the lead in 'Yodha'.

Talking about the new development Disha Patani shares, "When I heard the script, it was an immediate yes for me for this project. It's exactly what I was looking for and action is something I would love to perform. I have already embarked on this journey with my directors Sagar and pushkar and the whole team. As the title suggests, it will be a full-on action-packed movie and it is going to be a crazy ride shooting for it. I am glad that I am ending 2021 on this note."

With all the action in store, Disha has already started prepping for 'Yodha' The action franchise is scheduled to release in theatres on 11th November 2022.

